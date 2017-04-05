Concern CEO slams "barbaric" attack and welcomes Ireland’s €25m pledge to help Syrians

Concern Worldwide Chief Executive Dominic MacSorley has welcomed an Irish government’s promise of €25 million in funding to support civilians affected by the Syrian conflict.

Mr MacSorley said the urgent need for the Irish government’s pledge was reinforced by Tuesday’s “barbaric” chemical attack on civilians in north-western Syria.

“This €25 million will help the millions of civilians caught up in the horrific Syrian conflict and is hugely welcome," he said.

“Concern staff are on the ground providing lifesaving assistance to over 1.5 million people in Syria and in its neighbouring countries.

“This additional funding will go towards closing gaps in crucial areas such as education, protection and access to health care.

Mr MacSorley went on to say the Irish government’s funding was "timely and desperately needed."

“However, the conflict shows no signs of abating and, if anything, it is intensifying.

“Tuesday’s barbaric chemical attack only reinforces the need for an urgent and immediate need to end to fighting. The eyes of the world are on the powers that be, including the United Nations Security Council, to make this happen."