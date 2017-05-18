Concern as hospitals running low on chemotherapy drugs

There is concern for cancer patients this morning after a warning that hospitals are running low on chemotherapy drugs.

Baxter Healthcare, the only company supplying the compound drugs, has been unable to provide a full supply for the last two weeks.

The Irish Independent claims several specialists are readjusting treatments because of the lack of supplies.

A spokeswoman for Baxter confirmed to the Independent that it is currently experiencing "a temporary supply constraint" of compounded chemotherapy products which it provides to a number of public and private hospitals in Ireland.

"We are doing all we can to restore production capacity as quickly as possible and minimise the impact to patients."

Consultant Oncologist at St Vincent's Hospital, John Crown, says they should be penalised for the error.

"Baxter are a really big international organisation and this cannot happen again.

"There has to be something built into their contract, which is a penalty close so if they fail to provide they are penalised.

"Baxter I believe have within their international empire the ability - perhaps very expensively - to redeploy drugs and other resources from another jurisdiction," he said.