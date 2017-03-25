Compromise will be key in North talks, says SDLP leader

Time is running out for parties in the North to agree a powersharing deal.

They have until Monday afternoon to appoint an executive and deal with outstanding issues such as legacy, Brexit and the Irish language.

Talks are underway today however it is unclear if the DUP will agree to discussions tomorrow.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says compromise will be key.

"Unless all parties are fully involved, unless they're all around the table, this thing doesn't get done," he said.

"All of us have a mandate, all of us have a responsibility to our parties and our voters. We all have manifestos, and we'll be driving a very, very hard bargain to try to get this over the line."