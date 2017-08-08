Complaints of public sex acts and drinking at Dublin's Forty Foot

The Justice Minister is being asked to intervene to stop "extreme anti-social behaviour" at Dublin's Forty Foot.

Local residents have complained about drinking and couples having have sex in public at the popular bathing spot.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says he has asked for a Garda report on the problem before he takes any action.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county councillor Cormac Devlin has heard allegations of public sex acts.

"There's been all sorts of reports of types of activity, and a lot of those have been reported both to the gardaí and, obviously, to public representatives in the area to try and tackle and curb that kind of behaviour," he said.

"It's very unpleasant for families to be down [at Dublin's Forty Foot] and have anti-social activity of all types."