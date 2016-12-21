Complaints against The Ray D’arcy Show and 96FM upheld by the BAI

Complaints that RTE’s The Ray D’arcy Show and a segment on Cork’s 96FM contravened Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) guidelines have been upheld.

In its ruling the BAI found The Ray D’Arcy Show was lacking imparitality and fairness in a discussion about abortion which gave just three minutes 15 seconds to statements from pro-life organisations and 32 minutes to an interview with a pro-choice couple on June 9.

RTÉ refutes the allegation stating the interview had a clear editorial context, responding to news of the day however, the BAI found that the broadcast did not comply with the fairness, objectivity and impartiality requirements of the Broadcasting Act 2009.

A prank made by Cork comedian Ross Browne landed the radio station 96FM in hot water with the BAI.

A complaint was made to the BAI regarding a prank on July 6 where Mr Browne rang a member of the State Examinations Commission staff pretending to have a son who had taken the Leaving Cert.

The complainant states that at no time during, prior or after the call was the staff member made aware that she was being recorded or that the material would be broadcast and her right to privacy was impinged.

96FM has apologised for any embarrasment this matter has caused.