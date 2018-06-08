Complaints against solicitors reach record low

Complaints against solicitors have reached record lows.

The Law Society of Ireland has published figures for 2017, which show there were complaints in less than 0.1% of cases.

While 94% of solicitors had no complaints made against them last year.

Ken Murphy, Director General of the Law Society, says complaints are all taken seriously.

He said: "The typical complaints are about delay or sometimes people feel they were overcharged or that things haven't been explained to them.

"People are perfectly entitled to make complaints and we take every complaint seriously. We investigate it thoroughly and redress can be given where the complaint is upheld. It can be a serious disciplinary matter when a complaint is upheld."

- Digital Desk