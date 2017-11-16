Company at centre of alleged ’mass eviction’ in Cork say refurbishment necessary for fire safety

The company who own the Cork apartment block at the centre of an alleged "mass eviction" has said that the refurbishment is necessary to address fire safety issues.

"Cork’s Leeside Apartments are to undergo a €3 million refurbishment, with works to commence in December 2017," a statement by Lugus Capital said.

"Leeside Apartments are currently not in compliance with their fire certificates, so the refurbishment is necessary not only to bring the building up to modern standards but also to maintain the safety of the residents.

"Lugus Capital acquired the building at the start of October 2017, and as part of their acquisition process, they carried out a full structural survey and fire safety inspection.

"Currently, there are only 23 residential tenancies at Leeside Apartments. All residential tenants have been issued notices, with full notice periods corresponding to the length of their tenancy."

Termination letters received by the impacted residents, as raised in the Dáil by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry and seen by the Irish Examiner, state: “The following works will be carried out. The installation of new fire doors, the refurbishment of all common areas, installation of new flooring throughout common areas and apartments in the building, refurbishment and redecoration of apartments and installation of new kitchens in apartments”.

The letters did say the residents would be offered the opportunity to reoccupy the property if it becomes available for re-letting within a period of six months from the expiry of the period of notice required “or if a dispute in relation to the validity of the notice was referred to the (Residential Tenancies) Board under part 6 (of the Residential Tenancies Act) for resolution”.

The tenancies are terminating in early 2018 with residents given the “whole of the 24 hours of the termination date to vacate and give up possession of the property”.

The property at the intersection of Bachelor’s Quay and Grattan Street in Cork City was on the market earlier this year listed as earning €676,000 per annum with “strong potential to increase annual rental income through refurbishment and active asset management”.

The block comprised of 78 apartments (175 bed spaces) and a private car park with 32 spaces.

A brochure at the time it was for sale — guided at €7.75m and with an 87% occupancy rate at that point — stated that “ in recent months, as apartments have become available, management have not re-let the properties to allow for new purchasers to carry out renovation works”.

70 households given Notices to Quit at Leeside Apartments Grattan St/Bachelors Qy, Cork city. These evictions must be stopped. The Minister for Housing must close the loophole in the law which allows this. — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) November 15, 2017

Speaking in the Dáil, Mick Barry TD said that many of the families living there are now facing the threat of homelessness.

"We have young families, they have kids," he said.

"They have kids that go to school in the vicinity of the apartment block.

"One family I spoke to pay €700 per month rent. [The family] has gone out and started to look for alternative accommodation. The prices being asked: €1,000, €1,100, €1,200, €1,300."