Commuters reminded of Dublin's new traffic layout

New traffic rules for cars in Dublin City Centre come into effect this morning.

The rules give more priority to buses, taxis and bikes on quays in the city centre.

The new traffic arrangements mean there is NO right turn from Batchelor's Walk onto O'Connell Bridge.

Sections of the quays near O'Connell Bridge will also be reduced to just one lane for cars.

It's ahead of Luas Cross City testing and is aimed at giving more priority to public transport.

Dublin City Council says between 8 and 9am 7,000 people travel by bus on the quays, compared to just 500 cars.

There has been some concern from businesses and unions as to what the impact of the changes will be on trade.