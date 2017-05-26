Community urged to rally round following tragic death of Tipperary infant

The people of Tipperary are being urged to rally around the family of an infant who died in tragic circumstances yesterday.

The seven-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a car in Dundrum village - it is understood she may have suffered heat stroke.

Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating her death but say they are treating it as a tragic accident.

Local Cllr Martin Browne said the community is in deep shock following the little girl's death.

Distraught family members were last night being comforted by relatives, friends, and neighbours in west Tipperary.

It is understood the baby girl was the only child of a young couple who live in the Tipperary town area and are originally from the parish of Golden-Kilfeacle and Tipperary town. They are involved in local GAA and well-known throughout their communities.

It is reported that the father went to work at a local steelworks at about 8am in Dundrum and was due to drop his daughter off at creche but forgot to do so and the infant was left in the car.

He remembered that the little girl was in the car after 1pm but the child was unresponsive by the time he returned.

Temperatures were in the 20s on Thursday in Tipperary.