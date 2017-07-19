Community in shock after teenage boy drowns in River Shannon

A small community in Co Roscommon is in shock this morning, following the drowning of a local teenager in the River Shannon.

The 17-year-old boy got into difficulty around 5pm at Harbour View marina near the village of Tarmonbarry in Co Roscommon.

His friends efforts to save him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he was from the Newtownforbes area of Co Longford.

Local divers were involved in the search operation.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene with members of Civil Defence.

Local man Tom Crosbie, who developed the marina, says the community's been hit hard by the tragedy.

He said: "While we have had drownings over the years, this one, with the young man being so young, it's very very sad."

Harbour View Marina, Termonbarry, Co Roscommon. Pic: Google

He also says the teenager was well known in the area.

He said: "The young man is local enough to the area, living in Newtownforbes with his family there.

"I understand he was very into sport, played GAA at the local club."