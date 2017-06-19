Community in shock after machete attack leaves woman hospitalised

A woman in her 20s is recovering from a machete attack in Galway.

It is understood a number of people damaged a car before throwing a machete at the woman at around 9.45pm on Friday evening in Eyrecourt.

The woman, who was an occupant of the car, was taken to Portiuncula Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Local Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte has been speaking to Galway Bay FM and says the community is in shock.

"It was a very highly emotive meeting that took place in the airport.

"The community felt so upset about it that they had to hold a public meeting because they lived in fear on that night in the airport, because they were afraid to walk down their street, they were told to stay inside doors, they didn't know what was going on," she said.