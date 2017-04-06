Committee postpones final vote on water services report
The final vote on the report of the water committee has been deferred until Tuesday.
The committee voted 15-5 to allow for the delay so that Fine Gael could seek its own legal advice on the report.
The Senior Counsel to the Committee says the changes made to the report do not put it outside the EU water services directive.
The committee agreed that a debate on the report would go ahead in the Dáil on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
