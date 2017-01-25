Commissioner says gardaí still determined to solve Adrian Donohoe murder, 4 years on

The Garda Commissioner has said the force is as determined as ever to bring Detective Adrian Donohoe's murderers to justice.

It is four years to the day since he was killed in the line of duty outside the Lordship Credit Union in Louth.

Detective Donohoe was trying to stop an armed robbery at the time. In a tribute today, Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan says he was the epitome of all that's good about An Garda Síochána.

She added: "Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, the children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends."

Thousands of officers have followed thousands of leads in the investigation, but no one has ever been prosecuted.

The latest appeal for information claims there are still people out there who know who the killers are, and stresses that it's never too late to do the right thing.

In her statement, Commissioner O’Sullivan said: ""As we mark the fourth anniversary of the brutal and senseless murder of our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in the line of duty, An Garda Síochána is as determined as ever to bring those behind this horrific crime to justice.

"Extensive inquiries continue to be carried out in this country and with our international partners including the PSNI. This is a highly complex investigation and it is important that as with all such investigations that we make sure we have every single detail right.

"We cannot do this alone, we still need the public’s help. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital. At this time, I would appeal to anyone with information on Adrian’s murder to come forward and help us with our enquiries. There are still people out there who know who the killers are. It is never too late to do the right thing. Any information provided will be treated sensitively."