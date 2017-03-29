Commissioner for Human Rights criticises Irish Government response to Magdalene survivors

The Irish state has come under criticism for its response to survivors of Magdalene Laundries and other historical abuses.

A report released today from the Council of Europe calls on the Irish Government to widen the terms of reference into the inquiry into Mother and Baby homes.

It also calls on them to end religious discrimination in Catholic-run schools, and remove from the constitution the reference to a woman's place being in the home.

Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe Nils Muznieks also called for a referendum on the Eighth amendment and an overhaul of how abortion is legislated for in Ireland.

“It is not enough just to repeal the Eighth amendment, because legal restrictions can remain in place regardless of what the constitution says.

“So I think it is important to reform the whole legislative context and to try to help women make their own choices.”