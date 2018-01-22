Commission on Future of Policing in Ireland to hold first public meeting in Dublin today

The Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland holds its first public meeting in Dublin today.

It has already met in a number of locations around the country.

Today’s meeting is open to members of the public, community and voluntary groups at the City Council’s Civic Offices on Wood Quay from 6pm this evening.

The Commission was established last summer to develop a blueprint for policing in Ireland into the future.

It is carrying out a review of the role, structures, leadership, management, ethos and culture of policing and will make recommendations to Government later this year.

Chairperson of the Commission, Kathleen O’Toole says their success depends on the frank and honest perspectives of the people and she is encouraging as many as possible to add their voice to the national conversation.

You can also send written submissions to the commission, by post or online before the end of the month.

