Commisioner’s holiday will not impact ongoing probe into Templemore: Paschal Donohoe

The Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, has expressed confidence in the Garda Commissioner and played down any controversy or confusion arising from her lengthy holiday.

Noirin O’Sullivan’s powers as Commissioner will be transferred to a Deputy Commissioner while she is on a five-week break.

The Policing Authority is reported to be disappointed that the Commisioner will not be around to attend a hearing next week on financial irregularities in Templemore.

Paschal Donohoe was adamant, however, the Commissioner’s holiday won’t disrupt the work to put things right.

"I have full confidence in her work as garda commissioner and believe the oversight mechanism we have in place in relation to the garda, the work of policing authority and the fact we have an interim report in relation to Templemore ... they are all the ways we will be responding back to this issue."