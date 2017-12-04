Collision with tree blamed for fatal plane crash in Waterford

A report into a fatal plane crash in Co Waterford in March of this year has found that the probable cause was a collision with a tree during an attempted forced landing following an engine stoppage in flight.

The 84-year-old pilot was killed in the crash.

On March 27, a pilot in a 10-year-old amateur-built Rutan Long-EZ plane was on a short local flight, intending to return to Waterford Airport for circuit work.

But about 18 minutes after take-off, at an altitude of 2,000 ft, the 84-year-old declared an emergency and told Waterford Air Traffic Control that his engine had stopped.

He gave his approximate position as near Dungarvan and said he had selected a field for landing.

However, the aircraft struck trees as it attempted to land.

Scene of light aircraft crash outside of Dungarvan pic.twitter.com/PbF0PvlETT — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) March 27, 2017

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter was on the scene within minutes but the pilot had sustained fatal injuries.

The report found no evidence that the pilot suffered incapacitation or impairment during the forced landing.

It concluded, however, that the safety harness did not continue to restrain the Pilot following impact.

It identified the probable cause as the collision with a tree during an attempted forced landing following an engine stoppage in flight.

It also stated that the high probability of serious induction icing at any engine power setting was a contributory factor.