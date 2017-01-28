Collision between car and bus leaves man dead and one injured in Cork

A man has died after a collision between a car and a bus in Co. Cork.

The man driving the bus was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí said the incident happened around 4km from Mallow on the Killarney Road at around 6.15pm this evening.

Cork Traffic: Serious collision on Mallow to Killarney Rd.

Road is closed diversions in place — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 28, 2017

The dead man, who was in his 20s, was the driver of the car.

The N72 Mallow/ Killarney road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022- 31450 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.