Colleagues pay tribute to retiring RTÉ political correspondent David Davin Power

Tributes have been paid to RTÉ's political correspondent David Davin Power, who has retired from the station today, writes Daniel McConnell.

Over 100 RTE colleagues gathered in the main newsroom to pay tribute to the veteran reporter.

A daily presence on Irish television screens, Mr Davin Power has been praised as of the most trusted and influential voices in Irish politics.

He began his career with the national broadcaster in the early 1980s and was a founding presenter on Morning Ireland radio programme in 1984.

He made the bold decision to leave RTÉ to run the newsroom at Century Radio in 1989 only to return to Montrose two years later as Northern Editor.

While in Belfast, the Dubliner led the station's coverage on the embryonic peace process and the establishment of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He later returned to RTÉ in Dublin to work as a political correspondent at Leinster House.

Thanks for all the kind words: sad to be leaving such wonderful colleagues but I have had a fantastic time over the years — ddp (@theddp) April 28, 2017

Jon Williams, the managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, led tributes to the retiring reporter.

He said: "In all the places that I have worked his analysis and ability to tell a story is without peer.

"He is going to leave very big shoes to fill. David has had a fascinating and truly storied career, his career has been the story of this island and that is something that is truly remarkable."