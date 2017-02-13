Collapsing Government will not take anybody off health waiting lists, says Calleary
13/02/2017 - 06:11:39Back to Whistleblower Ireland Home
Tthe row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has deepened over when the Government found out about Tusla's role in the Maurice McCabe affair.
Micheál Martin claims his party told the Tánaiste about Tusla's role on Wednesday.
#FF leader @MichealMartinTD says Jim O'Callaghan DID TELL Frances Fitzgerald about #Tusla #MauriceMcCabe on Wed last pic.twitter.com/ahB76GNUtx— Ronan Madigan (@ronanmadigan) February 12, 2017
Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald insists she only learned about it in media reports on Thursday.
"Did you not know enough to ask questions?" Áine Lawlor asks Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald. #TWIP pic.twitter.com/bUmEMzXWtf— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 12, 2017
However Fianna Fáil has confirmed it will abstain in Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in the Government in the Dáil this week.
Read: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil dispute timeline of McCabe/Tusla events
However, party spokesman Dara Calleary said that although there are questions to answer and "pulling the plug on the Government" will not solve anything.
"Look, Our position is - we want to get answers to this issue," he said.
"Collapsing the Government will not provide the answers that Maurice McCabe, will not provide the answers that the public need to have confidence in Tusla and have confidence in our policing system,
"Collapsing the Government at this stage also will not take anybody off a health waiting list, will not provide a house to anybody.
"Government, stable Government, and an effective Dáil and Senate will do that."
Join the conversation - comment here