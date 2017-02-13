Collapsing Government will not take anybody off health waiting lists, says Calleary

Tthe row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has deepened over when the Government found out about Tusla's role in the Maurice McCabe affair.

Micheál Martin claims his party told the Tánaiste about Tusla's role on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald insists she only learned about it in media reports on Thursday.

"Did you not know enough to ask questions?" Áine Lawlor asks Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald. #TWIP pic.twitter.com/bUmEMzXWtf — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 12, 2017

However Fianna Fáil has confirmed it will abstain in Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence in the Government in the Dáil this week.

However, party spokesman Dara Calleary said that although there are questions to answer and "pulling the plug on the Government" will not solve anything.

"Look, Our position is - we want to get answers to this issue," he said.

"Collapsing the Government will not provide the answers that Maurice McCabe, will not provide the answers that the public need to have confidence in Tusla and have confidence in our policing system,

"Collapsing the Government at this stage also will not take anybody off a health waiting list, will not provide a house to anybody.

"Government, stable Government, and an effective Dáil and Senate will do that."