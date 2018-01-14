Cold, wet and windy week ahead

It is going to be a week of cold days, strong winds and heavy showers, writes Cillian Sherlock.

Any fog will quickly clear this morning as southwesterly winds freshen, according to Met Éireann.

Most places will be dry and bright for the morning but cloud will increase in the afternoon as rain develops across western coastal counties with the rain moving eastwards by evening.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9C.

Tonight, rain will continue in many places with lowest temperatures of 4 to 6C.

Starting the week on Monday it will be a bright but cold day with heavy showers.

Showers will be more frequent across the north and west.

Temperatures will be around 5 or 6C in blustery winds.

Tuesday is also set to be a cold windy day with widespread heavy showers and longer spells of rain in the west.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday drop to between 2 and 5C.

The cold and windy spell will continue into Wednesday with heavy rain and strong winds developing overnight as a winter storm passed across Ireland.

Temperatures will rise in the evening.

Coming into Thursday and Friday the cold and showery spell is showing no sign of stopping.

While Friday will be less windy, there will be widespread frost on Thursday night.