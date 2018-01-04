Coastal counties on flood alert as yellow warning expanded

Coastal counties are bracing themselves for more flooding this morning in the wake of storm Eleanor.

They are on alert for high tides combined with a new wind warning.

The alert will remain in place until lunchtime in Munster, most of Leinster and and Galway and Mayo.

Galway was the worst hit on Tuesday.

David Joyce from Cork City Council says they are not expecting similar damage, but people should take precautions during high tide

He said: "We’ve been asking people to be vigilant, not to park their cars in low lying areas like Morrisons Island, Union Quay, Wandsford Quay, or Crosses Green between 6am and 8am.

"By 8am, when people are coming to work, any flooding that there might have been - and as I said, we're not predicting any massive flooding - will be long gone, and it will be safe to park your car."