Coast Guard urges care on exposed coasts after Wind Warning issued

The public has been urged to heed the advice of the Coast Guard after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The forecaster warned of some very strong west, veering northwest, winds expected to affect western and south western coastal counties tomorrow evening, overnight and into Monday morning with very high seas along the coasts during this period.

Mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h gusts of 90 to 110km/h are expected. The strongest winds are expected in the exposed hilly and coastal areas, with very high seas along the coasts during this period also.

The Coast Guard has advised the public to be careful on exposed coasts, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades along the Atlantic seaboard, particularly at high tide.