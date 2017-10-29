Coast Guard units deployed after hoax call in Dublin

A number of units from the Coast Guard were deployed last night after a hoax emergency flare was set off.

A red parachute marine distress flare was fired in the Howth area of Dublin at around midnight.

This also caused several 999 calls and a report from a ship at sea.

The Coast Guard are reminding people that it is against the law to fire distress flares, unless it is an emergency.
