Coast Guard units deployed after hoax call in Dublin
A number of units from the Coast Guard were deployed last night after a hoax emergency flare was set off.
A red parachute marine distress flare was fired in the Howth area of Dublin at around midnight.
This also caused several 999 calls and a report from a ship at sea.
The Coast Guard are reminding people that it is against the law to fire distress flares, unless it is an emergency.
