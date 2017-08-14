Coast Guard retrieve diver's body off Donegal coast

The body of a diver has been discovered off the coast of County Donegal.

It follows a search for a Canadian national who was among a group who were deep-sea diving on a World War Two shipwreck off Malin head at the weekend.

Malin Head Coast Guard were alerted on Saturday after one of the diving group was reported missing.

The operation was jointly co-ordinated with the Coast Guard operations centre in Belfast.

The body is being brought ashore at Downings, North Donegal, for formal identification.