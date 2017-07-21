Coast Guard rescues two young rowers attempting Atlantic crossing

The Irish Coast Guard has rescued two young rowers who were attempting to cross the Atlantic.

The Irish and Canadian men were around 165 miles south west of Cork's Mizen head when they got into difficulty.

They raised the alarm this afternoon and were airlifted to safety by the Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford.

Gerard O'Flynn from the Irish Coastguard outlines what happened.

"They activated the alarm using a piece of technology called an EPIRB (Electronic Position Indication Radio Beacon), and on foot of that, the Waterford based helicopter was dispatched to conduct a search.

"They've located the two casualties and are en-route to Tralee hospital.

"They're believed to be in good spirits but they are obviously a little bit shook after their ordeal."