Coast Guard recover body after reports of someone falling from Cliffs of Moher

The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in Co Clare this afternoon while a report of a second body in the water proved to be a false alarm.

The first alarm was raised at around 2pm following reports that a person had fallen from the Cliffs of Moher. Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard responded to the scene as part of the search and rescue operation.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard launched a boat while other members made their way to the area by road. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to assist in the search.

A body was found in the water about a kilometre south of the main viewing platform. The body was taken on board the Coast Guard boat and recovered to Doolin Coast Guard station before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

File photo of the Cliffs of Moher.

The man is believed to be in his 40s from the West Clare area while Gardaí are treating his death as a "personal tragedy".

Soon afterwards, the Doolin Coast Guard team was called into action for a second time following reports of a body in the water between Doolin Pier and the Cliffs of Moher.

The Doolin unit launched their boat again while Rescue 115 was also requested to assist. Nothing was found, however.

Both operations were co-ordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre at Valentia in Kerry.