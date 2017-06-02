Coast Guard and RNLI launch safety campaigns to highlight dangers of water

The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are urging people to respect the water this bank holiday weekend.

Both organisations have launched safety campaigns to highlight the potential dangers of the water.

The RNLI's Lifesaving Manager Gareth Morrison says they want people to enjoy their day out, and stay safe.

"Our coastline around Ireland is beautiful, we absolutely know it's beautiful, but it's also dangerous when close to the water.

"We want everyone to be careful when they're walking on the coastline, to respect the water and just keep an eye out for each other," he said.