Coast Guard airlift two injured fishermen in separate operations off coast of Ireland

The Coast Guard have carried out two offshore operations to evacuate fishermen from two different vessels.

The Waterford-based helicopter R117 was sent to help a fishermen who suffered an onboard injury.

He was transferred by the Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Waterford.

In the second case, the Shannon-based helicopter R115 evacuated a fisherman from a fishing vessel around 120 miles west of Kerry Head.

The casualty was transferred to University Hospital Limerick, but his condition is not known.

