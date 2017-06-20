Co Cork town wins overall 'best kept town' award

Rathbarry in Co Cork has been named the overall winner of Ireland’s best kept town competition, 2017.

The results were announced today at an awards ceremony in Farmleigh House.

Rathbarry also won the best kept village category.

Kenmare, Co Kerry won the best kept small town category, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh won the best kept large town category and Antrim Town won the best kept large urban centre category.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring congratulated all of the winners and nominees in this year’s competition, and in particular Rathbarry for winning the overall title.

He said: "After more than two decades, this all-Ireland competition continues to be a strong recognition of the great pride people have in their own communities, and how local volunteers take ownership of their surroundings and work to improve them, both for now and into the future."