Closing defence speech in Eric Locke trial tells court that 'motive of revenge' is 'speculation

Eric Locke’s defence barrister has told the jury the motive of revenge put forward by the prosecution for his ex-girlfriend’s death is “speculation”.

The 35-year-old, who is from St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin in Dublin, claims he was suffering from a mental illness when he strangled Sonia Blount

In his closing address, prosecuting barrister Remy Farrell accused Eric Locke of being a liar who murdered Sonia Blount in an act of revenge and retribution.

The 35-year-old claims he was suffering from a mental illness when he lured her to a hotel room in Tallaght in Feb 2014.

He said he just wanted to talk to her about their break-up but ended up strangling her when she became frantic after noticing an air gun and some duct tape and cable ties he’d brought with him.

The jurors will have to decide whether he was suffering from a mental disorder and whether it was serious enough to attract the partial defence of diminished responsibility.

His barrister Patrick Gageby urged them not to let the psychiatrists in the case decide whether he was telling the truth.

He described as “speculation” the motive of revenge as suggested by the prosecution’s expert and said he should stay out of the area of facts.

Deliberations are due to begin at some stage on Monday.