Clontarf residents to take legal action against planned homeless hub

Residents in Clontarf are planning to take legal action against Dublin City Council over plans to create a homeless hub in their area.

According to the Irish Independent, plans are already underway to move 13 families into a former B&B on St Lawrence Road.

The properties are side-by-side on St Lawrence Road and were purchased for €194,000 above the asking price of €1.8m.

A residents' committee of four key members are now rallying their neighbours to fork up €75,000 to pay for legal costs.

In a letter sent to residents the committee asked "each resident at this time to commit €1,500."

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive spent €2m purchasing the homes for families currently living in hotels.

