Clonkeen College to take legal action against Christian Brothers over land dispute

The board of a south side school is taking a case against the Christian Brothers in a row over its playing fields.

7 and a half acres of land at Clonkeen College in Deansgrange is being sold, in a deal reportedly worth €18m.

The religious congregation owes money to a redress scheme for survivors of clerical abuse.

But principal Edward Melly has said the sale has not closed and they are taking legal action to block it.

The case will be filed based on an agreement made with the Brothers in 2006 which guaranteed the land for the schools use.

“Failing a resolution between now and then, it looks like this could proceed to the High Court and it’ll have to take a ruling from the judges,” said Mr Melly.