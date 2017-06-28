Climate change and its social impacts hot topic at NUI Galway conference

Ireland needs more skilled personnel who understand climate change, and the effects it has on the world.

That is just one of the topics being discussed at an NUI Galway symposium today on the physical and social impacts of extreme weather events.

Leading international and national scholars will participate in the event today, which aims to improve the international scope of Irish climate change research to discuss ideas and future projects.

Doctor Audrey Morley, a Lecturer in the School of Geography and Archaeology at NUI Galway, said the future generation are important for the science behind climate change.

"It is really important to us that we train the next generation of scientists that are able to contribute to and inform decision making and understand the climate science that's behind climate change," she said.