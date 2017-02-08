Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience celebrating 10th anniversary

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is celebrating its 10 year anniversary today.

Over 1.4 million people visited the tourist attraction last year - a new record and a 14% increase on 2015.

Its growth in popularity has been attributed to a increase in investment - which has seen the launch of a 12km coastal walk - and its status as a Signature Point along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Clare beauty spot is the second most popular fee-paying attraction in the country.