Clare lifeguards carry out 92 rescues in just two months

Clare County Council lifeguards carried out 92 water rescues across 11 lifeguarded beaches between June and August.

Over 10,000 potential accidents were avoided across these 11 beaches which translates to 14 accidents per hour, according to Clare County Council.

On-duty lifeguards assisted beach-goers who had entered the water at known dangerous bathing locations and assisted others who strayed outside the red and yellow flags.

The figures also show that first aid treatment was administered to 665 people while lifeguards reunited 39 children with their guardians.

Clare County Council employs 32 full-time lifeguards to cover nine Blue Flag and two Green Coast beaches during the summer season.

Lifeguard cover in Clare for 2017 finished on Sunday 10 September.