Clare Daly obtains documents that she claims proves Gardaí knew true number of breath tests

A TD says she has new evidence proving that Gardaí must have known about the true number of roadside breath tests three years ago.

Clare Daly says she has obtained new documents under the Freedom of Information Act to prove the way in which breath tests were counted.

A review is ongoing into why Gardaí claimed to have performed nearly two million breath tests over five years, when the true figure was just over one million.

In the Dáil this lunchtime, Clare Daly says the information must have been known by 2014 at the latest.

"Last week I received information under FOI from the Medical Bureau of Road Safety which shows very clearly that officers in An Garda Siochána were well aware in 2014 that every breath test machine had a running total of breath tests done each time it was calibrated, and that each machine was returned to every station with a form outlining those numbers," she said.