Clare beach closed to swimmers due to wastewater discharge

A beach in Co Clare has been closed due to a discharge of wastewater.

Irish Water has confirmed that the beach at Kilkee has been closed as a precautionary measure for at least two days and signs have been erected warning that swimming is prohibited at this time.

Electrical issues in Kilkee Pump Station resulted in the pumps being out of service for a number of hours this morning, causing the public health issue.

"The HSE and the EPA have been notified and a precautionary bathing prohibition notice has been put in place by the HSE for Kilkee beach to protect public health," Irish Water said in a statement to the Limerick Leader.

"Irish Water confirm that the Pumping Station resumed operations at 11am approximately today, but the Bathing Water Restriction is likely to be in place for a number of days as testing of the bathing water over a 48 hour period will be required to confirm that it meets all bathing water quality standards.

"Irish Water apologies to customers and local beach users and thanks them for their patience and cooperation as we work to resolve this issue."