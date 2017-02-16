Claims woman accused of murdering her ex acted in self defence a 'leap too far', court told

The prosecutor in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend believes her claim she acted in self defence is a “leap too far”.

Monika Matracka is accused of stabbing Michal Rejmer to death at the home they shared at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy, Limerick.

She admits killing him but claims it happened while she was defending herself after he came into her room with a knife demanding money.

If she had acted in self defence, the prosecution's barrister Paul Carroll wondered why she didn’t call emergency services and how she went to work in the days that followed as if nothing happened.

He asked why she didn’t tell Gardaí she had killed him until after his body was found in their back garden.

He reminded the jurors of her admissions – that she cleaned the house afterwards, burnt the knife and dumped his phones and said even if she was defending herself, she used excessive force to do so and should be convicted of manslaughter at the very least.