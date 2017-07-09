Citizen's Assembly vote to introduce mandatory pension scheme and scrap mandatory age-based retirement

The Citizens Assembly has voted to recommend that the Government urgently prioritise existing policies in relation to older people.

87% of the members recommend the introduction of a mandatory pension scheme to supplement the State pension.

86% recommend abolishing mandatory retirement based on age.

Age Action Ireland is welcoming the recommendations. Spokesperson Justin Moran says the Government could take one simple action to help address the 37% pensions gender gap.

"One single step which the Government could take which would make an enormous difference very quickly is to backdate the Homemaker's Scheme," he said.

"This only applies from 1994. Men and women who raised thir families in the 1970s and 1980s don't benefit from it and the scheme enables you to get a better, fairer State pension."