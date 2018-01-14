Citizens' Assembly to decide on referendum recommendations

The Citizens Assembly will decide today what recommendations it will send to the Oireachtas on how we run referendums.

A range of issues relating to the way referendums are run in Ireland were discussed yesterday.

The funding of campaigns, setting up a permanent Referendum Commission and improving voter turnout were among the issues looked at.

While ways of involving the public in triggering referendums by way of petition were also considered.

Another issued looked at was the possibility of holding a vote over two days.

Today in Malahide in Dublin, the members of the assembly will decide which issues they will vote on and send forward to the Houses of the Oireachtas for members to consider.

