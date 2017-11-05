Citizens Assembly to continue discussion on climate change

The Citizens Assembly is to discuss climate change for a second day today.

Delegates are expected to hear about how Ireland is on course to miss their targets by a wide margin.

Members will take part in a secret ballot later to finalise their recommendations to submit to the Oireachtas.

Kevin O'Farrell, who has spent the weekend as an observer for Cyclist.ie, claimed that the transport sector is lagging behind when it comes to bringing about real change.

"the presentations were a bit disappointing, because they were just reiterating what the Government's doing or not doing, not emphasising investing in sustainable transport and continuing business as usual," he said.

"Increased investment in cycling infrastructure, the recommended level would be about 10% of the transport budget - it's not even close to that at the moment."