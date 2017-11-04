Citizens Assembly meets to discuss how to tackle climate change

The Citizens Assembly has today been discussing Ireland's transport policy in relation to climate change.

Some 100 members are sharing ideas before voting tomorrow on recommendations to submit to the Oireachtas.

The aim of the session is to find ways to make Ireland a leader in tackling climate change.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said that there are three main areas we need to look at to reduce carbon emissions.

"We need to avoid travel - reduce or avoid the need to travel," she said.

"We need to shift and shift to more environmentally friendly modes, and then improve the vehicles that we use, and improve the efficiency of the vehicle technology.

"So avoid-shift-improve is the main three areas we need to look at when we're talking about reducing carbon emissions."