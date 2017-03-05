Citizens Assembly meet to continue discussion on 8th Amendment

The Citizens Assembly will meet again today to discuss the 8th Amendment of the constitution.

This is the fourth weekend in a series of meetings looking at the future of Irelands abortion laws.

17 advocacy groups and representative organisations will present to the Assembly this afternoon.

The March meeting of the Assembly opened yesterday where members heard three legal presentations at the morning session.

While in the afternoon session, they heard personal stories from women directly affected by the 8th Amendment across a range of circumstances, including women who have had a crisis pregnancy and those who received a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality or life limiting condition.

This weekends meeting was lengthened to account for the significant work programme, compared to previous meetings.

The group is due to make a recommendation to the Oireachtas next month and if a change is recommended, the government must decide if a referendum is required.

Chairperson of the Assembly Ms Justice Mary Laffoy will open toady's proceedings.

A full list of groups can be found here (this is also the link to the Assembly channel showing live proceedings).