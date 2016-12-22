Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment
The Citizens' Assembly has received more than 13,000 public submissions on the eighth amendment.
The assembly got almost 8,000 submissions online, and more than 5,000 by post.
All of these will be published on its website in chronological order.
The assembly may also choose to hear from any group or individual who submitted a document.
The second meeting of the assembly, to consider the eighth amendment, takes place in January.
