Citizens' Assembly discuss implications of ageing population for Ireland

Women in Ireland now have an average life expectancy of nearly 83 years of age, while men can expect to live to 78 and a half, according to the Institute of Public Health.

The watchdog is calling for significant policy responses to be able to cope with our ageing population - of which 30% will be aged over 60 by the year 2041.

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting this weekend to discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in the expansion of Ireland's older population.

Professor Roger O'Sullivan from the Institute of Public Health says we need to plan carefully across a range of areas including work, transport and social welfare.

He said: "The key public health that we are coming out with is the importance of planning for an ageing population and those underlying issues of remaining active, healthy diet, refraining from smoking and limitations of alcohol.

"And not just in the area of health, but housing, work, education, all the issues relating to an ageing population."