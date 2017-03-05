Citizen's Assembly concludes for the weekend

The Citizens' Assembly has concluded for the weekend after hearing substantive material about the 8th Amendment.

Seventeen representative groups and six women directly affected by the Amendment addressed the group of 99 citizens for the March session.

The Assembly meets again on the 22nd and 23rd of April to focus solely on formulating, agreeing and voting on recommendations to the Oireachtas on Ireland's abortion laws.

Colm O'Gorman (pictured) of Amnesty International told the Assembly that access to abortion is a human rights issue: "In Ireland's women and girls are taking abortion medication illegally and thousands travelled to the UK instead.

"Those who like the financial means, ability or legal permission to travel or cannot access abortion medication are forced to remain pregnant they are deprived of reproductive rights."