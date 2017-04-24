Citizens Assembly calls to legislate for abortion: 'Politicians need to do as they say'

There has been a mixed reaction to the Citizens' Assembly vote to allow unrestricted abortion.

The National Women's Council of Ireland is welcoming the decision.

But the Pro Life Campaign says the Assembly lacked balance.

Mary Laffoy.

The group met for the last time yesterday, before sending their recommendations to the Oireachtas.

Director of the Women's Council, Orla O'Connor, says politicians need to do as they say.

"The Citizens Assembly was established by the Government to give it a direction in terms of where to go on the abortion issue.

"The Assembly have given a very, very clear direction, they've said we need a referendum, they've put women's needs, particularly women's health needs at the centre of the decision and they've said abortion needs to be made available in Ireland," she said.