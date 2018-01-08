Citizen’s Assembly seeks submissions on final topic

The Citizen’s Assembly is calling for submissions on the fifth and final topic it has been tasked with considering.

The topic is Fixed Term Parliaments and the Assembly will meet to consider and make its recommendations on the matter on March 3 and 4.

Chair of the Assembly the Honourable Ms Mary Laffoy

Submissions from the public, organisations and representative groups are being sought and can be made up until February 23.

“The members of the Assembly are now nearing the end of their work. They will gather in March to consider and make recommendations on the issue of ‘Fixed Term Parliaments’," said Chair of the Assembly the Honourable Ms Mary Laffoy.

"Between now and then we will develop the work programme and submissions on the topic are very valuable. I would now encourage any citizen, interested group or organisation with a view on this issue to make a submission.

“The engagement of the public in each of the submissions processes to date has been a very important part of the Assembly’s engagement with the wider public.”

The considerations, conclusions and recommendations of the Assembly will form the basis of a report to be submitted to the Houses of the Oireachtas for further debate.

Submission can be made by post to Citizens’ Assembly, 16 Parnell Square, Dublin 1, to arrive no later than 12pm on February 23 or online here.