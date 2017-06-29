Citizen Assembly to deliver report on 8th Amendment to Oireachtas today

The Citizens Assembly will deliver its report on the 8th Amendment to the Oireachtas today.

The group of 100 citizens spent five months hearing experts reports and personal testimonials.

It's expected that a Referendum on the issue will be held in early 2018.

Colm O'Gorman from Amnesty International has said it's important the issue moves forward.

"From our perspective it's very very clear indeed all legal expertise points at the fact that the only way to guarantee the freedom of the Oireachtas to legislate for laws that fully respect to and fulfil the human rights to girls here in Ireland, is to remove the 8th Amendment in its entirety from the Constitution and that's something that the Citizens Assembly clearly recommended," he said.